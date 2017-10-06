Armenian Foreign Minister Meets with Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian today met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs today in Yerevan, and the parties discussed organizing an upcoming meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

They discussed the current situation along the Line of Contact and the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, also attended the meeting.