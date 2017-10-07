Friday, 20 October

ArmySociety

Karabakh Line of Contact Relatively Calm



The Karabakh Line of Contact was “relatively peaceful” last week, reports the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

The ministry says Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1,100 rounds of various caliber small arms.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 