Sargsyan in Jermouk; Watches Chess Match and Monitors Construction

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as president of Armenia’s Chess Federation, took time out from his working visit to Vayots Dzor Province to watch the second stage of the Youth Grand Prix Tournament of Europe taking place at a new hotel in the town of Jermouk.

Organized by European Chess Federation and the Chess Federation of Armenia, the tournament kicked off on October 4 and will run to the 15th.

Sargsyan visited Jermouk to assess how improvements are coming along in the town known for its mineral water and health spas.

Some roads were slated for repair, and the roofs of several apartment buildings were to be replaced.

In December 2016, Sargsyan ordered that a comprehensive development plan for the town and environs be drafted.