Criminal Charges Filed Against Those Who Hindered Journalist

Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal case into an October 7 incident in the Vayots Dzor community of Shatin where the director of the hospital, his sister (working as a nurse there), and the mayor of Karagloukh, prevented Armday.am reporter Paylak Fahradyan from carrying out his professional duties by grabbing his camera and locking him in a hospital room for nine minutes in order to erase the contents of his memory stick.

The individuals named have been charged with Article 164 of Armenia’s Criminal Code – Hindering the legal professional activities of a journalist

Photo: From Paylak Fahradyan’s Facebook page