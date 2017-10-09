Election of PACE President: Second Round Necessary

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of Armenia’s Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, reports that none of the candidates for the post of PACE President obtained a majority in the first round of voting today.

The two candidates for the job are Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) and Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD).

Zingeris received 37 votes from the 71 representatives present and Kyriakides received 31.

A second round of voting will be held this afternoon from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, where an absolute majority of representatives of the Assembly will be required.

Zohrabyan says that the election of Zingeris would be undesirable for Armenia since he is known for his pro-Azerbaijan position.

Pedro Agramunt resigned as PACE president on October 6, citing personal reasons.