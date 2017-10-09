Friday, 20 October

Health Inspectors Close Two Gyumri Breadmakers



Armenia’s Food Safety Inspectorate shut down two breadmakers in Gyumri after a spot inspection revealed several glaring health violations.

The bakeries will be allowed to reopen if the violations are fixed before the deadline given.


