Health Inspectors Close Two Gyumri Breadmakers

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspectorate shut down two breadmakers in Gyumri after a spot inspection revealed several glaring health violations.
The bakeries will be allowed to reopen if the violations are fixed before the deadline given.
10.14.2017
10.18.2017
10.14.2017
10.18.2017
10.16.2017
10.16.2017
