Karapetyan, In Tehran, Tells Iranian-Armenian Businessmen To "Live Here and in Armenia"

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan told Iranian-Armenian business leaders at a reception at Tehran’s Ararat Club that they “should serve as strong bridges in Armenian-Iranian relations not only for patriotic, but also for profitable business, reasons.”

Karapetyan made the offer on the third day of his delegation’s state visit to Iran, which he described as aimed at “restarting relations between our two countries.”

“I suggest all of you live in two homes, one here, and one in Armenia,” Karapetyan told those attending the reception.

Karapetyan informed Armenian community business representatives about his meetings with Iranian officials, stressing that Armenia has great potential with which to expand its economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

“We have started reforms in all directions, taking into account the results of our diagnosis. Our aim is to specify what is hindering economic development. Thus, our programs are directed towards raising economic and management efficiency, and simplifying tax and customs procedures,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan said that he and his Iranian colleagues had also discussed regional cooperation issues, citing the Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan Trilateral Cooperation Project.