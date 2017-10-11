Sargsyan, at Sochi CIS Conclave, Declares Goris 2018 Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth.

What follows is the today's unedited statement of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Sochi.

Dear Mr. Chairman,

Dear Heads of State and Delegations!

First of all, I wish to thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the traditionally warm welcome and hospitality, and for organizing the summit at such a high level.

The agenda of today’s meeting, as well as the list of issues included in it reflects the effectiveness of the active chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the Commonwealth, primarily aimed at the furtherance of the CIS, considering its adaptation to contemporary realities.

I would like to dwell on a number of issues that seem to be topical from our point of view as regards the Commonwealth and interstate cooperation. We have initiated several substantive discussions on a number of issues reflected in last year’s decision on adaptation. We support this process, which should be reflected in the cooperation of States interested in all possible areas of interaction.

Another important area of joint work is cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. We support the Statement “On support of the family and traditional family values” as proposed by the Russian side, well aware that the institution of the family is the basis of society and a cohesive factor for peoples.

Being interested in expanding cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, we believe that the Cultural Capitals interstate program is a useful initiative in terms of preserving and developing cultural ties between CIS countries.

Next year the Armenian city of Goris is due to be proclaimed as the cultural capital of the Commonwealth. We are now inviting the representatives of CIS countries to the events that will be held throughout the year in that beautiful part of Syunik Marz of Armenia.

