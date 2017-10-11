Armenia's Khndzoresk Village: First Swinging Bridge, Now Funicular

A funicular (cliff railway) will be built in Khndzoresk, a village in Armenia’s southern Syunik Province, as part of a project to develop the area for cultural tourism.

On October 8, Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investment Souren Karayan, signed a contract to build the funicular with the HayHydroEnerganakhagitz Institute and Garaventa AG, a member of the Doppelmayr Garaventa Group.

The initial stage of construction will cost US$6.1 million.

People from far and wide now flock to Khndzoresk to walk across a 160-meter long swinging bridge that rises 63 meters from the gorge below.