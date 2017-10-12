Friday, 20 October

Russia Extends $100 Million Military Export Loan to Armenia



Russia will extend up to US$100 million to Armenia in the form of a 15-year export loan with which to buy Russian-made armaments.

The Armenian government approved the deal today.


