Armenian President Bestows "Order of Motherland" to Eduardo Eurnekian

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today awarded the Order of the Motherland to Argentine businessman and benefactor Eduardo Eurnekian at a ceremony in Yerevan.

The Order of Motherland is awarded to persons bearing the highest title of National Hero of Armenia.

Eurnekian had received the National Hero of Armenia award on September 21 of this year for his exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values.

Others who have received the National Hero of Armenia award include Monte Melkonian, Charles Aznavour, Catholicos Vazgen I, Kirk Kirkorian, Victor Hambardzumian and Alec Manoogian.

Photo (from left): Catholicos Garegin II, President Sargsyan, Eduardo Eurnekian