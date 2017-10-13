Friday, 20 October

Foreign PolicyPoliticsNagorno-Karabakh

Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Meet on Oct. 16



The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Organized by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the meeting will focus on the Karabakh issue. 


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 