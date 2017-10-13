Wine Production Up in Armenia, Vodka Down

Beer, wine and brandy production is up in Armenia, while vodka and liqueur numbers are down.

Numbers released by the National Statistical Service show that 18.4 million liters of brandy were produced in the first eight months of 2017, up 60.7% from the same period in 2016.

15.7 million liters of beer was produced in the first eight months of 2017, up 9.6% from last year.

5.1million liters of wine were produced in the first eight months of 2017, up 35.2% from last year.

Believe it or not, Armenia also produces whiskey; 850,000 liters in the first eight months of 2017. This is a drop of 17% from last year.

Champagne production, 305,000 liters in the first eight months of 2017, is a 20.1% increase over last year.

Photo: sputnik.am