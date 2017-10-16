Samvel Babayan Trial Posponed; Former Artsakh Defense Minister Has Sore Throat

Former Artsakh Minister of Defense Samvel Babayan, now on trial in a Yerevan court for money laundering and attempting to smuggle a missile launcher into Armenia, never showed up in court today due to a sore throat.

Babayan wrote Judge Arshak Vardanyan, asking that the trial be postponed since he could barely speak over a whisper due to inflamed vocals chords.

The court session was rescheduled for October 23.

Babayan was arrested on March 22, 2017 for attempting to smuggle a 9K38 Igla Russian portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile launcher complete with missile. According to the indictment, the weapon was supposed to have been transported to Artsakh and hidden.

Babayan is on trial with six others.