Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Meet in Geneva for Karabakh Talks

The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan met today in Geneva for negotiations designed to settle the Karabakh conflict.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the foreign minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan (Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov) are participating in the talks, taking place at the U.N. Office in Geneva.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to make statements after the talks.

Photo (from left): Elmar Mammadyarov, Ilham Aliyev, Serzh Sargsyan, Edward Nalbandian