Armenian President on Geneva Karabakh Talks: 'Artskah Must Remain Outside Azerbaijan Proper'

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, in a statement released after his meeting today in Geneva with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the Karabakh conflict, said that the only acceptable resolution of the issue is for Karabakh to remain outside Azerbaijan proper.

Sargsyan said that the two sides had agreed to take measures to further lessen tensions along the border in order to avoid loss of life.

“I must say, that I and the president of Azerbaijan are greatly interested to see this happen,” Sargsyan noted.

“God willing, he will always think like this,” Sargsyan said in reference to Aliyev, adding that both he and Aliyev comprehend the complexity of the conflict, and that there will be no easy solution.

Sargsyan concluded by saying that he would not accept any solution that endangers the safety of Karabakh.