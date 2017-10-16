Artskah on Geneva Karabakh Talks: 'We Must Participate in Negotiations'

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry, in a statement released regarding the meeting today in Geneva between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss a settlement of the Karabakh conflict, stressed the need for the immediate participation of Artsakh in the negotiations process to achieve real progress.

“We are convinced that one of the pillars to advance the negotiations process is the preservation of the 1994 and 1995 agreements, as well as the implementation of previous agreements, especially those dealing with the inclusion of an examination mechanism to investigate incidents, and an expansion of the staff of the office of the president’s personal representative and additional monitoring capabilities,” reads the foreign ministry’s statement.