Russian electric-motor buses will soon be seen on the streets of Yerevan and environs as part of pilot program agreed to today between Armenian Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technology Vahan Martirtosyan and representatives of the Volgabus company.

Volgabus Marketing Director Ivan Primerov told Martirosyan that the buses can travel 300 kilometers on one charge of four hours.

Andrei Babko, the Russian Trade Representative in Yerevan, also attended the meeting.