Armenian PM and U.S. Ambassador Discuss Anti-Corruption Drive

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Robert Mills and talked about steps the two have taken as part of a cooperative program to fight corruption in Armenia.

Karapetyan, according to a government press release, told Ambassador Mills that he is continuing to implement his anti-corruption struggle and that U.S. support in this effort is important.

Ambassador Mills reconfirmed the willingness of the U.S. to support Armenia in its fight against corruption.

Deborah Grieser, the USAID Mission Director in Armenia, also attended the meeting.