World Bank Governance Survey - Armenia Shows Improvement in All Indicators Except Political Stability

According to the World Bank’s 2017 Worldwide Governance Indicators, published in September, Armenia has improved in standing in all but one of the six indicators measured – Political Stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism.

In 2006, Armenia was ranked 38th globally. Five years later, in 2011, its ranking had improved to 44th place.

Armenia has since slipped to 25th place in terms of political stability for 2016. (Readers will remember that in July 2016, the armed Sasna Dzrer group seized a Yerevan police building, holding it for two weeks before surrendering to authorities).

Armenia’s ranking in the other five indicators are as follows:

Voice and Accountability – 2016 (31), up from 28 in 2011.

Government Effectiveness – 2016 (50), up from 49 in 2011

Regulatory Quality – 2016 (63), up from 58 in 2011

Rule of Law – 2016 (50), up from 42 in 2011

Control of Corruption – 2016 (33), up from 29 in 2011

200 countries are represented in the survey that is published every five years.