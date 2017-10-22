One Suicide, One Murder: October 20 Deaths of Two Artsakh Soldiers Solved, Says Investigative Committee

Armenia’s Investigative Committee (IC) now claims that Hrach Avetisyan, one of the two soldiers serving in Artsakh who died on October 20 and was originally reported to have died as a result of improper weapons use, committed suicide.

The IC says that an investigation revealed that a few days before the incident, another soldier at the military base argued with Avetisyan and had used violence against him.

The unnamed solider has been arrested and the investigation continues.

The IC reports that an unnamed junior sergeant has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of Aram Khachatryan, the other Artsakh soldier who died the same day.

Khachatryan was originally reported to have died as a result of improper weapons use.