Investigation Department Head of Armenia’s Tax Service Wants to Mine Copper and Basalt

Marat Duryan, appointed head of the Investigation Department of Armenia’s Tax Service last November, has wasted no time in cashing in on Armenia’s mining free for all.

In February 2017, Armenia’s Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources granted geological survey rights to a company called Premium Mining LLC.

Founded in August 2016, the company is 90% owned by Marat Duryan.

Premium Mining LLC has its sights on a 154-hectare site in Tavoush Province, that environmentalists claim is 20% forested, and the Karnout-Sarnaghbyur copper-basalt.

Duryan owns 50% in another mining company – Basalt Mining LLC, founded last September.

Basalt Mining has been granted a three-year exploratory permit at the Litchk basalt site in Gegharkounik Province.

Marat Duryan, who bears the title “Lieutenant Colonelof Justice, has declared revenues of 6.286 million AMD (in salary) and $20,000 (in the form of a loan) as of July 1, 2017.

He also declared cash assets of 24 million AMD, $274,000, and 53,750 Euros.

Prior to his appointment at the Tax Service, Duryan headed the Aragatzotn Provincial Investigative Department.

Top photo: Marat Duryan receiving award from Investigative Committee President Aghvan Hovsepyan