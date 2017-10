Armenia’s Investigative Committee is investigating a road accident that killed Armenian Army conscript solider Gevorg Khanamiryan earlier today.

The vehicle Khanamiryan was driving swerved off the Yeghegnadzor-Agarakadzor roadway and plummeted 27 meters into a gorge.

Khanamiryan, who was on leave to attend his grandfather’s funeral, died in hospital. A passenger has survived.