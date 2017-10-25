Wednesday, 25 October

Inspection Division Head, and Daughter, Own 50% of Fish Farming Operation



Hakob Hakobyan, an inspection division head at Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, has carved out a unique business niche for himself over the past year – canned fish.

Hakobyan, and his daughter Lena, own 25% shares each in Ararat Farel LLC, founded in 200.

The company farms fish in the Armavir community of Jrarat. In 2016, it was granted a three-year permit to tap into the underground water supply.

Hakobyan, a longtime civil servant in the tax sector, filed his first financial disclosure this year.

He showed 7.163 million AMD in revenue, of which 2.315 million was from wages, and the reminder, loans. There were no corporate dividends from Ararat Farel.

Hakobyan declared AMD 14 million (US$29,000) and US$20,000 in cash assets, in addition to two houses and a Mitsubishi Outlander.  


Comments (2)
1. Հարց հարգելի Գրիշաին08:33 - 25 October, 2017
Դուք գրում եք՝ - // նրա տարեկան եկամուտը կազմում է 7 մլն 163 հազար դրամ, որից 2 մլն 315 հազար դրամը ՊԵԿ-ից ստացած աշխատավարձն է, իսկ մնացածը՝ ստացած վարկը:// - «վարկը», ինչքան գիտենք, դա բանկից վերցրած պարտք է: Ինչպես է այն «եկամուտ» համարվում (գուցե այդ տերմինը այլ իմաստ էլ ունի?) Այսպես ներկայացվում է նաեւ մի քանի այլ հոդվածներում, որը տարակուսանք է առաջացնում:
2. Գրիշա Բալասանյան15:03 - 25 October, 2017
Հարգելի ընթերցող, Հանրային ծառայության մասին օրենքով վարկը կամ ստացած փոխառությունը համարվում է եկամուտ:
Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

