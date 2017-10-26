Armenia Sends Teams to European Chess Team Championship in Greece

Armenia will be sending its men’s’ and women’s’ national chess teams to Hersonissos, Greece, to compete in the European Team Championship that begins tomorrow.

The men’s team, coached by Arshak Petrosyan, is ranked in sixth place and features the country’s best player, Levon Aronian.

Russia, the current European champ, is the favorite. The other is Azerbaijan, who held the title in 2009 and 2013.

Armenia’s women’s team, which was crowned European champs in 2003, is spearheaded by Elina Danielyan.

