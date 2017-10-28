The Line of Contact was tense last week, reports the Artsakh Ministry of Defense,with Azerbaijan targeting Artsakh defensive positions with various small caliber arms and SPAYK anti-tank missiles.
Artsakh Line of Contact Tense Last Week
