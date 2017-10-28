Saturday, 28 October

ArmySociety

Artsakh Line of Contact Tense Last Week



The Line of Contact was tense last week, reports the Artsakh Ministry of Defense,with Azerbaijan targeting Artsakh defensive positions with various small caliber arms and SPAYK anti-tank missiles.


