No Details on the Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

There is no clear agreement on the place, date and format of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers yet, says Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan.

"We will report if there is a final agreement on the date and place of the meeting," he said.

However, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned in a conversation with Azeri Trend that the meeting would take place in mid-November.

The meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan was organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on October 16 in Geneva.

Although the Co-Chairs stated that the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere and the presidents agreed to activate the negotiation process, Serzh Sargsyan stated at a meeting with the Swiss Armenian community that he had not reached any concrete agreement during his private conversation with Aliyev.

The Co-Chairs planned to organize a meeting of foreign ministers following that meeting.