Man Takes Children Hostage at Armavir Kindergarten

An unidentified person, reported to have taken children and staff hostages at the Manushak kindergarten in the town of Armavir about an hour ago, has now released them.

According to police reports, only one hostage, a child, remains at the kindergarten.

Armavir Municipality Chief of Staff Sargis Movsisyan told Hetq that the man entered the kindergarten and started talking about his scoio-economic problems. He also demanded to see his wife, who works at the kindergarten.

Police are now negotiating with the man to release the remaining hostage.