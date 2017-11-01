Aronian Retains 2nd Place World Ranking

Armenian chess ace Levon Aronian has retained his 2nd place world ranking according to The World Chess Federation (FIDE), with a rating of 2801.

The FIDE, in its Standard Top 100 Player Rankings for November 2017, ranks Norway’s Magnus Carlsen at the number one spot with a ranking of 2837.

In September, Aronian won the 2017 Chess World Cup held in Tbilisi.

In the country rankings, Armenia holds 10th place.

P.S. The Chess Academy of Armenia, in cooperation with Armenian Chess Federation, under the auspices of Norfolk Consulting LLC and Royal Entertainment Center is organizing an International Open Chess Tournament "Tsaghkadzor Open" from November 22 (arrival) to December 2 (departure), 2017 in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia, at the Marriott Hotel.