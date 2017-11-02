Armenian President Hosts Nikolay Ryzhkov in Yerevan

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, in Yerevan today, welcomed Nikolay Ryzhkov, co-chairman of the Russian–Armenian commission on inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the delegation he’s heading to take part at the commission’s 30th session.

Sargsyan, according to his official website, expressed confidence that the session would be just as constructive as prior ones, and that issues facilitating deeper cooperation between the two countries would be discussed.

In 2008, the Armenian government awarded Ryzhkov, the Soviet Union’s last Chairman of the Council of Ministers, the country’s highest decoration – National Hero of Armenia – for his charitable work after the 1988 Spitak earthquake.