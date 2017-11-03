Making Students Pay for Textbooks is Unconstitutional, Says Human Rights Defender

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan wants school texts to be provided free to public school pupils and students, and has taken the issue to the country’s Constitutional Court.

Tatoyan argues that making students pay for their texts is unconstitutional, since the constitution states that public high schools in Armenia is free.

Today, textbooks are only provided at no charge to pupils in grades one to four. For grades five and up, fees are levied for textbooks.

Tatoyan also says that no exceptions are made for needy families when it comes to paying for their children’s books.

Photo: Saro Baghdasaryan