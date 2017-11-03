Armenian President Meets with Indian Prime Minister in New Delhi

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, on a working visit to India to attend the plenary session of the “World Food: India 2017” conference, today met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had invited Sargsyan to attend the conference and thanked the Armenian president for accepting.

The Indian prime minister congratulated Sargsyan for successfully making the transition to a parliamentary form of government and the victory of the Republican Party of Armenia in the parliamentary elections.

Modi said he hoped that Sargsyan’s visit would spur deeper relations between the two countries.