Saturday, 04 November

ArmySociety

Artsakh: Line of Contact Relatively Calm



The situation along the Karabakh Line of Contact was relatively calm last week, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

The ministry says that Azerbaijan fired some 1,500 rounds of small arms across the border. 


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 