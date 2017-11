Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, now visiting Uzbekistan, met today with that country’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two discussed the need to develop deeper greater economic relations between the two countries, and, in this regard, the need to create an inter-governmental council.

Karapetyan and Mirziyoyev also discussed cooperation issues in agriculture, tourism and the IT sector.

Photo (from left): Karapetyan, Mirziyoyev