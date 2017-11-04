Armenian Prime Minister Visits Tashkent's St. Pilipos Church

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, now in Uzbekistan, paid a visit to the Armenian Apostolic St. Pilipos Church in Tashkent and met with community leaders.

Karapetyan presented basic policies his government has adopted and the need for greater participation of diaspora Armenians in the development of Armenia.

“When I meet with foreign leaders, I always note that our compatriots living in their country are law abiding citizens, but they have never forgotten the historic homeland. I hope that you will maintain your ties to Armenia,” said Karapetyan, addressing community members.