Shirak Local Elections: Two Former Mayors in Three Cluster Communities

In three of the Shirak cluster communities of Akhouryan, Ani and Marmashen, two former mayors were reelected.

Artzruni Igityan, a former mayor of Akhouryan, was elected mayor of the new cluster community of the same name on the ARF ticket.

Akhouryan includes eight communities with a registered electorate of 13,379. 6,887 voted in yesterday’s local election

In Ani, Maralik Mayor Artak Gevorgyan, running on the Republican Party of Armenia ticket, was elected to govern the cluster community of Ani.

The Ani cluster encompasses 16 rural communities and the town of Maralik. 9,829 out of an electorate 17,214 voted yesterday.

Marmashen resident Karen Arshakyan, the ARF candidate, was elected mayor of the new cluster community that includes 15 smaller communities. 54% of the 8,864 turned out to vote yesterday.