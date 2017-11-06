Armenian Parliament Speaker Greets New French Ambassador

Armenian National Assembly President Ara Babloyan today received newly appointed French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

Babloyan stressed the impact of French culture for Armenia, reminding the ambassador that the Armenia will be hosting the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francphonie in 2018.

Ambassador Lacôte recalled that Armenia and France have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 25 years, and described next year’s summit as a major event for the two countries.

Photo (from left): Ambassador Lacôte, Ara Babloyan