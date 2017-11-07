Armenian Foreign Minister Meets Israeli Knesset Deputy Speaker

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbanian, now in Israel on an official visit, has met with Knesset Deputy Speaker and Chair of the Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Tali Ploskov.

Now a member of the centrist Kulanu political party, Ploskov, born in Moldova, is a former member of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), a rightwing secularist party whose support base has traditionally been Russian-speaking Israelis.

The two touched on fostering closer bilateral relations between Yerevan and Tel Aviv, especially in the cultural and tourism sectors.

Nalbanian and Ploskov are also said to have noted the historical links between the two peoples and the present state of the Armenian community in Israel and the Jewish community in Armenia.