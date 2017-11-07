Armenian President Meets Asian Development Bank VP in Yerevan

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today hosted visiting Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Wencai Zhang.

Sargsyan’s press office writes: “The Armenian president highly appreciated ADB’s mission and role in promoting economic development in Armenia, stressing that during the 12 years of cooperation with the Bank which has become a reliable partner for the country, numerous programs have been implemented in Armenia, covering both the public and private sectors. President Sargsyan expressed the hope that the effective cooperation will continue ahead.”

Wencai Zhang said that the nearly three dozen major programs, implemented in several important sectors of Armenia’s economy have improved the country’s economic development.

