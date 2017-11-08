Russian Revolution, 100 Years On: Who Benefited, Who Lost?

Historians still argue about the legacy of the Russian Revolution, described as "The Event that Changed the World". . But how is the Revolution perceived today in the region which was most affected by it? We asked people in the streets of 5 post-Soviet capitals: Moscow, Kyiv, Yerevan, Tbilisi and Bishkek.

Who benefited from the Revolution and who lost out?

Was the revolution ultimately good or bad for your country?

If the revolution had failed, what would your country be like today?

This piece is produced by Coda Network - a collaboration of independent newsrooms including Coda Story, Ukrayinska Pravda, Spektr, Kloop and Hetq.