The #201 Express Bus, making roundtrips between downtown Yerevan and the Zvartnots International Airport, will leave every half hour from 7am to 10pm and every hour from 10:30pm to 7am.

Passengers from Yerevan can catch the bus at the Yeritasardakan Metro, at the intersection of Abovyan and Sayat-Nova, at Republic Square (National Gallery), Amiryan Street, and on Mashtots Avenue (Pak Shuka).

The one-way fare is 300 drams.