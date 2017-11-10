Debate on Military Service Bill Cancelled; Committee Chair and Deputy Chair Are No-Shows

A scheduled session of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security today, to debate the adoption of two bills regarding military service and defense, had to be cancelled as not enough members showed up to constitute a quorum.

Not only was committee chair Koryun Nahapetyan absent, but deputy-chair Davit Manukyan was a no-show as well.

Only three of the committee’s eleven members were present to debate the merits of a bill that would do away with most student draft deferments. (Students at various Yerevan universities have been boycotting classes for several days now in protest.)

The whereabouts of Koryun Nahapetyan were unknown. The National Assembly’s webite says he was in Slovenia from November 6-9 for the 96th Rose-Roth meeting of legislators from NATO member and partner countries.