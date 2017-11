Armenia won two golds, one silver, and two bronze medals at the World Sambo Championships in Sochi, Russia.

Maxim Manukyan (57kg) and Arsen Khanjyan (100kg) won bronze medals in sports sambo. Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg) won gold.

In combat sambo, Grigor Mkhitaryan (52kg) won gold, and Vachik Vardanyan (68kg) won silver.