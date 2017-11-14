Armenian President to Meet Putin in Moscow

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who flies to Russia tomorrow, is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sargsyan’s press office says that the two will attend the opening of the Armenian Cultural Days in Russia exhibit at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The exhibit is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Yerevan and Moscow and the 20th anniversary of the signing of a Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance Treaty by the two countries.

Described as a working visit, Sargsyan will also discuss EAEU cooperation matters and regional issues.