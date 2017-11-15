Armenian Parliament Passes Controversial Draft Deferment Bill

By a vote of 86 to 6, Armenia’s National Assembly today approved a government sponsored bill regarding military service in the country.

The bill has stirred controversy, especially amongst a segment of university students, since it would do away with draft deferments for those pursuing a candidates of science degree.

Students will only be granted deferment if they agree to serve three, not two, years in the military after graduating.

Only Yelk Alliance MPs voted against the bill.

Another bill, focusing on military defense matters, also passed by a vote of 85 to 6.