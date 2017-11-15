Yerevan: Police and Students Clash

By Nelly Petrosyan

University students and police clashed today in Yerevan outside the National Assembly.

Students had gathered outside the parliament to voice their opposition to a bill that was being voted on inside. The government sponsored legislation would do greatly restrict academic military deferments.

The police issued a five-minute deadline to the students, who had blocked traffic on Baghramyan Avenue and Demirtchyan Street, to leave. A shoving match then erupted.

Emil Tamrazyan, one of the students, told Hetq he was pushed to the ground and kicked, but couldn’t identify his attacker.

The bill was approved by a wide margin.

Photos: Narek Aleksanyan