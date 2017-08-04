Karen Karapetyan Gets Acquainted with Zangi’s Projects

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Zangi IT Company. The Head of Government got acquainted with the company’s activities, achievements, current and prospective programs. Zangi was said to be a new generation communication system that allows beneficiaries to make free mobile and 720p live video calls and exchange messages.

Executive Director Vahram Martirosyan informed that the app has 1.5 million subscribers, connecting tens of thousands of people worldwide every day. The company has entered a new stage of development since 2016. In particular, it has contracted 20+ Business-To-Business (B2B) partners from 12 countries. Zangi is currently working on the creation of telecommunication infrastructures across the country.

The Armenian app offers the capability of operating with low-speed internet connections. The Premier was told that the Antiblocking technology developed by Zangi on the basis of artificial intellect keeps working in countries that restrict the use of messengers.

The Armenian app was introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is now going to be presented at GITEX and Capacity Europe major expositions in Dubai and London respectively.

Highlighting the need for consistent development of information technology and Armenian IT companies, Karen Karapetyan reaffirmed his government’s commitment to keep it in the spotlight and went on to assure that the Executive is prepared to discuss any proposal and program aimed at promoting the IT sector in Armenia.

