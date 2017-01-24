Investigative Journalism Internship

“Investigative Journalists” NGO is looking for two talented young reporters from Central Asia (Kazakstan, Krgzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan) who wish to acquire investigative journalism skills.

Those selected from a pool of candidates will undergo a two-week practical training session at Hetq’s Yerevan office. Afterwards, a Hetq staff mentor will work online with the selected individuals for an additional six months. At the end of the internship, an investigative piece will be published in a news outlet in the trainee’s home country. In the case of a safety risk to the reporter, the piece will be published in Hetq.

“Investigative Journalists” NGO will cover the cost of the selected individual’s flight to Yerevan and local transportation, as well as lodging and food expenses.

All candidates must forward to the address kristine@hetq.am:

CV

A letter explaining their interest in the program

Samples of writings or links to them

Proposing a future investigative topic in the letter will be regarded as a plus. Fluency in Russian or English is required.

The deadline for sending applications is February 7. Selection results will be announced on February 14. The first two-week session will take place from February 26 to March 11. The second session will take place sometime in May. The exact time will be agreed to with the selected candidate.