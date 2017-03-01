Azerbaijani Artillery Fire Reported in Martouni Region of Artsakh

The military situation along the Karabakh Line of Contact remained tense yesterday and last night.

Azerbaijan fired D-44 field artillery shells, five TR-107mm artillery rounds, and a SPIKE anti-tank missile in the direction of Martouni in the southeast, according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Overall, the ministry says that Azerbaijan fired a total of 1,100 rounds, including various small caliber weapons.

No Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) casualties were reported. The ministry says the ADA responded only when necessary.

The situation today along the border is calm.