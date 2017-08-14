Yerevan Municipality Discusses Dog Walks, Bicycle Safety Issues

In response to numerous complaints about pet dogs being allowed to run free in the city’s parks, the Yerevan Municipality will be discussing the possibility of allocating various spots around the Armenian capital for dog walks/runs.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan today told members of the municipal council that they need to study the matter and come up with proposals as to what areas of various parks should be converted into “dog friendly” sites.

A few days ago Hetq wrote that the animal rights group Dingo Team had sent a letter to Margaryan with the same suggestion.

The mayor also raised the issue of bicyclists in the city who do not follow traffic rules and endanger the safety of pedestrians.

“A few years ago, we created bike lanes on various Yerevan streets. But in those places where bike lanes cannot be installed, we must be vigilant and not allow bicyclists to ride too fast and be a nuisance to others,” Margaryan said, calling on the municipal council to devise a scheme for new bike lanes.